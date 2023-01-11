Delays expected as flights resume
Flights have resumed at Illinois airports after the Federal Aviation Administration halted all domestic flight departures across the country. The system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices went offline, preventing dpeartures.
Flights resumed around 8 a.m. but delays are expected throughout the day. The White House issued a statement that said there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.
Chicago traffic cost economy $9 billion
A new study reveals that Chicago tops the list of the amount of time the average commuter spent stuck in traffic in 2022.
According to the traffic data firm Inrix, the additional time commuters were stuck in traffic cost the Chicago-area’s economy more than $9 billion. The study put some of the blame on a slower rebound of people going back to mass transit following the pandemic.
Chicago placed the second worst in the world for traffic delays behind London.
Another COVID-19 disaster proclaimed
For the 33rd consecutive month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. Pritzker has issued monthly COVID-19 disaster proclamations since March 2020.
The edicts give the governor the authority to issue a wide range of executive orders impacting the economy, health care, education and more. Only eight other states in the U.S. are still under COVID-19 disaster proclamations.