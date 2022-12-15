First responder saves driver from submerged vehicle
A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a driver who drove into a pond.
Firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home when he was notified of a single-vehicle crash near I-394. A vehicle was totally submerged in a pond with the driver still inside. Police said Haemker then dove into the water, removed the driver’s seat belt and removed the driver from the vehicle.
Deer harvest totals released
Illinois hunters bagged a total of 76,854 deer during the 7-day firearm season. That beats last year’s total by more than 6,000 deer.
Hunters harvested about 3,000 more deer in the second segment of the firearm season than last year. The top three counties for deer totals include Randolph, Jackson and Adams counties. Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15.
Cold temperatures to set in
The balmy temperatures on Wednesday in Illinois will be a thing of the past as a blast of cold air is going to affect the state for an extended period of time.
Most of the state will hover below freezing for daily high temperatures into next week. Then toward the end of the week, high temps in many parts of the state will be in the single digits, with lows at night staying below zero.