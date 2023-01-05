No-cash bail briefs scheduled
A resolution to the legal challenge to a law eliminating cash bail in Illinois is months away.
Oral arguments will take place before the Illinois Supreme Court in March. The Pretrial Fairness Act that abolishes cash bail was set to go into effect on New Year’s Day, but the state’s highest court suspended implementation on New Year’s Eve.
Dozens of state’s attorneys argued the measure violates the Illinois Constitution, and a Kankakee County judge agreed last month.
Decatur schools recommend masks
A central Illinois school district is recommending masks be worn inside all of their facilities.
On their Facebook page, the Decatur Public School District said that masks are “highly recommended” for all students, staff, parents, volunteers and visitors when inside all DPS facilities. They cited the fact that Macon County is at a high risk transmission level for COVID-19.
Family faces possible CPS residency fines
A Chicago family may owe the school district $56,000 after they were accused of living in the northern suburbs and lying about their residency.
Chicago Public Schools officials said the student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment school, from 2019 until this past December. Investigators found the student and her father violated the district’s residency rules by reporting that they lived in the basement of his cousin’s home in Chicago but actually lived in suburban Lincolnwood.
Children who live outside of Chicago are required to pay thousands of dollars per year to attend the city’s taxpayer-funded schools.