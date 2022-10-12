Decatur police officers, suspect shot
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Man sentenced for stealing grant funds
The leader of an Illinois not-for-profit organization will spend six months of home incarceration after admitting to stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars in economic development grant money from the state of Illinois. 74-year-old Yesse Yehudah pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February after he scammed the state of the funding that had been awarded to his organization, Fulfilling Our Responsibilities Unto Mankind, or FORUM.
Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Workers from Amazon’s warehouse in Joliet walked out of work Tuesday calling for safer working conditions and a base pay rate of $25 per hour. Close to 700 workers signed a petition outlining their demands. The Joliet facility has been plagued by complaints in recent months, including death threats written on walls, sexual harassment and employees wearing Confederate attire on the job.