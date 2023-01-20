DCFS faces another lawsuit
Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit.
The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release.
The department has previously been held in contempt of court multiple times for improper placement of children.
Substance ID'd that sickened prison staff
The substance that led to more than 20 individuals from an Illinois prison to be treated by medical professionals turned out to be baby powder and nasal spray. That’s according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The department said it's still investigating Wednesday’s incident at Graham Correctional Center near Hillsboro. All affected individuals have been released from medical treatment.
Bill would provide credit to students who serve as election judges
State Rep. Daniel Didech has introduced a bill that would provide academic credit to college students who serve as election judges in Illinois.
A news release says House Bill 995 aims to provide a valuable learning opportunity for college students to gain hands-on experience in the electoral process.