Audit highlights problems with state's child welfare agency
An audit of Illinois’ much beleaguered child welfare agency shows it has failed on multiple fronts, including not providing adequate medical care for children and not properly tracking possible neglect cases.
The Illinois Auditor General’s review of the Department of Children and Family Services, which covered the 2020 calendar year, also found failures to conduct home safety checks before children are returned to their parents.
Downstate foster care needs
Officials say there is a dire need for foster parents in southern Illinois.
According to data from the state, there are nearly 1,200 children in foster care for the state’s 15 most southern counties. Of those kids, 728 are being fostered by a relative or family friend that the child knows.
There are a total of 409 children in traditional foster care, and around 60 are staying in group homes or another placement.
Large drug bust announced
Multiple law enforcement agencies announced arrests and federal charges in what they called a significant drug trafficking investigation.
Ten federal charges and 21 state charges were announced against a retail drug operation in Chicago’s West neighborhoods. Officials say three open-air drug markets were shut down as a result of their 15-month investigation, which utilized extensive undercover techniques.
Rivian airbag issue prompts recall
Electric vehicle maker Rivian has issued its first ever vehicle recall over concerns of a sensor for the front airbag malfunctioning in certain R1T trucks.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the Occupant Classification System on R1Ts produced between Sept. 21 of last year through April 12 may not deactivate the airbag when a child or child seat occupies the front passenger seat.
Fish consumptions warnings updated
The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced updated consumption advisories for sport fish caught in Illinois waters.
Existing advisories about chlorinated industrial chemicals were relaxed for catfish in Horseshoe Lake and Waukegan North Harbor, and removed from three others, including carp at Horseshoe Lake, Raccoon Lake, and the Wabash River.
In addition to this year’s site-specific updates, a statewide methylmercury advisory remains in place for all Illinois waters. The statewide advisory cautions sensitive populations to eat no more than one meal per week of predatory fish.
Illinois teenager summits Mount Everest
A new record was set Thursday at Mount Everest by a young woman from Illinois.
Lucy Westlake, 18, of Naperville, became the youngest American woman to summit the world’s tallest mountain. Westlake is now heading back down to base camp in possession of a record that had not been broken in 15 years.