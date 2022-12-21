Dangerous wind chill expected
Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Illinois. Snow is expected to begin falling Thursday and become heavier as the day progresses.
Snow totals range from about 8 inches in northern Illinois to a couple inches in the Metro East. Behind the cold front will be high winds and falling temperatures, creating dangerous wind chill numbers on Friday. Wind chill advisories have been issued for most of Illinois.
$1 billion in rebates reported
The Illinois Department of Revenue has announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling just over $1 billion.
The rebates were passed by the General Assembly, which also provided temporary grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings. The rebate payments, which were issued over the course of several weeks, were automatically sent to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit.
Governor signs bills into law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 1293 into law, divesting Illinois state pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies effective immediately.
The action was in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia earlier this year. Among other bills, the governor also signed into law updates to the state's tax credit program for electric vehicles manufacturers and a measure that gives underwear and hygiene products to "all committed persons" in Illinois prisons at no cost.