National Guard cyber security roundtable
The Illinois National Guard adjutant general is taking part in a national roundtable discussion with other states National Guard leaders to discuss the group's cyber support in domestic operations. The event Friday morning begins at 10. Part of the Guard's efforts includes addressing election infrastructure issues. More than 4,400 guard personnel work in operations or serve in cyber and IT support.
Students treated after pepper spray discharge
A dozen students at an Englewood school were sent to area hospitals after a can of pepper spray was accidentally discharged. An official with the Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened just before noon Thursday in the cafeteria at Parker Community Academy. Twelve students were transported to multiple hospitals and are listed in fair condition.
Some Illinois winners of Powerball
Though no one won the entire $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday, there were plenty of winners of smaller prizes around Illinois. Twelve Illinoisans will be claiming a nice chunk of change. There were three $100,000 winners in Joliet, Metamora and Bolingbrook. There were nine $50,000 winners around the state. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.