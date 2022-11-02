Crimo's attorney requests more time
Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.
Police investigating Halloween treats
A South Chicago Heights man is charged with child endangerment after he allegedly gave out Halloween candy that contained marijuana. According to police, the man put gummy bears in packets that had contained marijuana bought at a dispensary after he ran out of pre-packaged candy. Police were having the candy tested and they want to hear from parents who think their children may have received the same packages.
Decatur to get hybrid busses
The city of Decatur is switching from buses that run on diesel to hybrid models and eventually electric buses. The city received more than $16 million in federal money to make the switch. City officials said infrastructure improvements must be made, including installing electric charging stations, adding solar panels for the stations, and a new bus wash. The city hopes to have a fully electric fleet of buses by 2035.