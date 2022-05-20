Lawsuit over mandated gas pump sticker filed
Illinois political leaders want motorists to know they’re responsible for the gas tax freeze, but gas station owners don’t want to be forced to advertise that fact. So they’re suing the state.
The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association is suing the state revenue department, among others, saying that requiring gas stations to put up signs ballyhooing a temporary tax freeze is unconstitutional. The penalty for not displaying a sign touting the gas tax freeze: $500 a day, per pump.
Hedge fund owner warns move from Illinois over crime
A Chicago billionaire and businessman is threatening to move his company out of Illinois because of rampant crime.
Ken Griffin, who runs the Citadel hedge fund and Citadel Securities, has offices in downtown Chicago. In an interview Thursday with Bloomberg, Griffin said if things don’t change, the firm is moving.
Griffin recently donated $25 million to help finance a new University of Chicago Crime Lab program on policing and public safety training.
Father of Waffle House shooter faces prison for gun transfer
An Illinois man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee in 2018.
A judge convicted Jeffrey Reinking of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for a mental illness within the past five years. Reinking, who will be sentenced June 17, is facing up to three years in prison.
Davis wants death penalty for murderers of first responders
An Illinois congressman is calling on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring legislation that allows for the federal death penalty for criminals who target or kill first responders, including police officers, to the House floor for a vote.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said the Blue Line Act ensures that criminals face the strongest possible repercussions in federal cases when they kill local law enforcement officers.
Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011 for state cases, but the federal death penalty could still apply within the state for federal cases. Davis faces U.S. Rep. Mary Miller in a Republican primary.
Gag order issued for Peterson's attorney
Drew Peterson, the former police officer serving time for killing his third wife, asked a judge to silence his former attorney, Joel Brodsky, and a judge granted the motion Thursday.
The gag order comes after Brodsky told a Chicago television station he was considering revealing what happened to both of Peterson’s wives. Peterson’s fourth wife Stacy disappeared in 2007 and has never been found.