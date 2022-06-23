Civic Federation opposes CPS budget proposal
The Civic Federation has gone on record opposing the Chicago Public Schools' proposed budget asking for a 9.2% property tax hike for 2023. The organization said the district has not provided sufficient justification for raising the property tax to the maximum amount of 5% allowed under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law by $140 million at a time when taxpayers already face serious economic strains.
Ex-Grayslake chamber leader faces fraud charges
The former head of the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce is facing federal fraud charges after allegedly misappropriating at least $300,000 from the organization. 56-year-old Karen Christian-Smith was executive director of the chamber for 13 years. An indictment alleges from 2013 to 2019, she issued checks from the chamber’s bank accounts to herself and deposited them into her personal accounts.
Illinois dog wins Westminster
A dog from Illinois took home the top prize at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show Wednesday night. The four-year-old bloodhound from St. Joseph won “Best in Show” after being chosen as the best of his breed and group. He is the 146th champion of the national event, and the seventh hound to win the honor. Nearly 3,500 dogs took part in the competition with around 200 breeds being represented.