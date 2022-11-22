Couple killed in North Carolina plane crash
A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing an Illinois couple, was experiencing engine trouble at the time.
The National Transportation Safety Board reports the pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport as he attempted to land Saturday. The plane crashed in a residential area, killing pilot Joe Kreher and his wife Patty of Freeburg, Illinois.
Illinoisans' average credit rating
Illinoisans are in the middle of the pack nationally when it comes to credit scores.
The personal finance website WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each state as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data. Illinois’ average credit score is 698, slightly better than the national average, and ranked 28th in the country.
Minnesota has the best credit score average at 724, while Mississippi has the worst credit score average at 662.
Chicago to send $500 payments
Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans.
The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services announced the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application. The program will provide $500 cash payments to the residents of Chicago who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus.