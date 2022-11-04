Controversial ad labels Pritzker 'racist'
A new ad released just days before the election features recordings of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker saying Secretary of State Jesse White was the least offensive Black Senate candidate. Pritzker and Rod Blagojevich were discussing potential candidates to nominate to the U.S. Senate to replace Barack Obama. White is now offering his support to Pritzker and called the ad a “desperate political ad” in the waning days before the election.
Retail theft ring arrested
Ten people have been arrested in connection with a multi-state retail theft ring operating in northern Illinois. According to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, authorities found about $7.5 million worth of merchandise through search warrants executed in Illinois and California. Items stolen from Wilmette led to an 18-month-long investigation and eventual charges of money laundering and theft.
Check smoke alarms when setting clocks back
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is reminding Illinoisans to test, inspect expiration dates, change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and replace any broken or expired alarms while turning their clock back as daylight saving time ends this weekend. The National Fire Protection Association reports that between 2014-2018, almost three out of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms.