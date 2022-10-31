Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
Taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
Taxpayers are still on the hook for renovations to Soldier Field made over 20 years ago. The $587 million plan included $100 million from the Chicago Bears and the NFL, and the remaining $387 million was financed by public bonds, backed by a hotel tax levied by the city. NBC5 in Chicago is reporting the actual bond issue came to $398 million, and the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority still owes over $383 million in principal, and more than $256 million in interest.
Around 500 pumpkins stolen
Police are investigating a massive pumpkin theft in Huntley, Illinois. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 were stolen from Dave’s Pumpkins, some weighing as much as 60 pounds. The owner said he has no idea why the pumpkins were stolen, but police suspect whoever took them probably planned to sell them.