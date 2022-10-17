Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation
The state is encouraging Illinoisans to follow CDC masking recommendations. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 executive order, all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance. The CDC says masks are optional in low transmission areas, which encompasses most of the state. The state's order will remain in effect through Nov. 12.
Illinois corporate tax due date extended
The Illinois Department of Revenue has announced that corporations filing for the tax year ending on December 31, 2021, will have one extra month beyond the extended federal filing deadline to file their Illinois corporate income tax returns. The new extended due date is November 15, 2022. Historically, corporate income tax returns are generally due on or before April 15 of the following year for a calendar-year corporation.
Winter is here
The first taste of winter in Illinois has arrived. A burst of snow is expected Monday over parts of Chicago and through the I-57 corridor. Parts of northern Indiana could see up to three inches of lake effect snow. A hard freeze is expected Monday night for most of Illinois. Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday with 70s expected for the state this weekend.