Congressman warns taxpayers about loan 'forgiveness'
Congressman Darin LaHood did not mince words about President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce student loan debt. Biden said he’s erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who make below $125,000 a year, or households making $250,000.
LaHood, who represents Illinois’ 18th Congressional District, released a statement on his Facebook page which said, “President Biden has no executive authority to cancel student loan debt. Student loans won’t be canceled, they will be transferred to hardworking taxpayers.”
Portillo's investing in other states
Portillo’s is planning other locations, but not in Illinois.
The famous Chicago eatery is looking at a debut in Texas later this year with other locations in Florida and Arizona. CEO Michale Osanloo told Yahoo! Finance the company is going where population is growing, economies are healthy and labor isn’t as challenging.
18 public libraries getting construction grants
Eighteen public libraries across Illinois are getting a share of $870,000 in construction grants.
The taxpayer-funded grants from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office range from about $3,000 in Spring Valley for automatic entry doors to $125,000 to South Holland Public Library as part of a $1.5 million interior renovation project.
TikTok settles BIPA case
Yet another social media company is in line to settle with Illinois users over the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.
The case in federal court has the defendants not admitting to guilt and if approved will settle for $92 million. More information can be found at tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com.
K-9 contract for CTA
To address a crime wave on Chicago Transit Authority trains, the mass transit agency is bringing back K-9 teams to patrol the system.
CTA has signed a $30.9 million contract with Action K-9 to have up to 100 unarmed guards and 50 canines working the trains for a year and a half. The move is an effort to prevent shootings and stabbings, as well as turnstile jumpers.
1904 No. 1 license plate being auctioned
The “holy grail” of license plates will be going up for auction Sunday in Union.
The Chicago-issued aluminum plate is from 1904 with the number “1” and was awarded to auto enthusiast Arthur Eddy, who started AAA Motor Club. The license plate is expected to fetch thousands of dollars.