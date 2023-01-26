Concerns over children and cannabis edibles
Medical officials in Illinois are warning adults to keep marijuana edibles out of the reach of children after what they call an alarming jump in the number of accidental consumptions.
The number of incidents of children 5 and younger consuming edibles from 2017-2021 in Illinois increased from 5 to 232 cases. Most cases were not severe, and were resolved over the phone, but some required hospitalization. Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in 2020.
School raises concerns over phone app
An Illinois school is warning parents regarding a new social media app that school officials think could be putting them in dangerous situations with strangers.
The free app, called Omegle, randomly pairs users with others from around the world to talk "one-on-one" anonymously. Users can add interests that will allow the app to pair them with someone who shares similar interests. Mokena Junior High School said it was made aware of the "concerning" app, which it believes many students are actively using.
Blizzard anniversary
Thursday marks the 56th anniversary of one of the worst snowstorms in Illinois history.
On Jan. 26-27, 1967, a massive snowstorm dumped 23 inches of snow on northern Illinois. The blizzard closed both airports in Chicago, with 10-foot drifts covering the runways at Midway.
It took the city of Chicago three weeks to plow all the streets of snow, as it did not warm up enough for the snow to melt away. Just two days before the storm hit, temperatures were in the 60s.