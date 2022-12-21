ComEd bracing for possible outages
With a chance for blizzard conditions this week, ComEd is preparing for possible power outages. Predicted wind gusts up to 50 mph could take down power lines, and ComEd said it has crews ready to respond.
The utility’s president said crews will try to restore power as quickly as possible despite it being a holiday week. They remind Illinoisans that you can report any outage by phone at 1-800-EDISON1.
Winter weather to challenge drivers
With a winter storm bearing down on Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to visit gettingaroundillinois.com to get continually updated information on road conditions.
IDOT says the site is available on desktop and mobile phones. Road conditions are recorded by snowplow drivers and relayed to the site. State officials said high winds on Thursday and Friday will make travel treacherous.
SAFE-T Act lawsuit ruling by next week
Cash bail was on the docket Tuesday in a Kankakee County courtroom. The trial of multiple combined lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act was heard by a judge.
Opponents argue the legislation is unconstitutional. Just weeks ago, lawmakers passed revisions to the laws in response to months of criticism over the elimination of cash bonds. It was not enough to prompt state’s attorney’s and law enforcement officials to drop their lawsuit.
A ruling is expected next week.