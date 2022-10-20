Hotline reports 873 interactions
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency Safe2Help program reports that it has received 873 public interactions across the state.
Safe2Help Illinois is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7. Since the program’s launch, its top reports have been bullying, suicidal ideation as reported by another student, and possession and/or use of drugs, which includes vaping. It was launched on Oct. 20, 2021.
Cologne theft charges issued
Bond has been set for two Milwaukee women accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Nordstrom store in Oak Brook, then leading police on a high-speed chase.
The two women have been charged with burglary and fleeing and eluding. The chase ended on I-294 when police deployed spike strips. Police said they found a duffel bag containing 21 bottles of cologne and perfume in their vehicle.
Warm weekend ahead
Illinois will get a dose of summer-like weather this weekend.
The forecast calls for temperatures to be in the 70s for most parts of the state Friday through Monday, with some areas getting up into the 80s. That is about 10 degrees warmer than usual. Temperatures return closer to normal on Tuesday.