Duckworth wins U.S. Senate race
Illinois Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday, defeating political newcomer and attorney Kathy Salvi.
Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Washington D.C. for nearly a decade. Salvi edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old campaigned as an alternative for voters looking for change from soaring prices and rising crime rates.
Close race for 6th Congressional District
It may take some time to determine the winner of Illinois' 6th Congressional District seat.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten is running for a third term after flipping the seat for Democrats in 2018 for the first time in nearly 50 years. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, an outspoken critic of mask and vaccine mandates, is giving Casten a run for his money.
The race was still too close to call late Tuesday.
Budzinski holds narrow lead over Deering
The race for the seat in the newly created 13th Congressional District remained too close to call Tuesday night.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis currently represents a majority of the district, but the Democratic state legislature drew him out of the district during redistricting. Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering faced off for the seat.
With about 60% of the precincts reporting, Budzinski held a narrow lead.