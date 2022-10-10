Cleanup continues after trail derailed
The cleanup continues after a train slammed into a semi truck Saturday near Murphysboro.
Crews from Missouri are in Hamilton County helping clean the wreckage after the train derailed following the accident. The Emergency Management Agency says the area was littered with coal and grain from the damaged train. The driver and the engineer were able to get out safely.
Another SAFE-T Act lawsuit filed
Another state’s attorney is going to court in opposition to the SAFE-T Act. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, who called the measure a “mess”, has filed suit to block the criminal justice package from taking effect in January.
The lawsuit claims the measure violates the state constitution on several grounds. The bill eliminates cash bail for most offenses, meaning judges will decide if people need to be detained in jail until their trial.
About 400 cars towed ahead of Chicago Marathon
Hundreds of cars that were parked along the Chicago marathon route were towed Sunday.
Police were out in force before the race writing tickets and towing cars parked along the route. The Department of Streets and Sanitation estimated that nearly 400 cars were towed. Officials said no parking signs had been posted five days before the race.