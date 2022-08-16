Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule.
Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
In 2006, Young was the season 4 winner of the singing competition television program Nashville Star.
Ameren, IBEW Local 702 in labor dispute
There is a growing labor dispute with workers at Ameren Illinois.
Members of International Brothers of Electrical Workers Local 702 gathered Monday in West Frankfort to discuss options if the two sides could not agree to a new contract. More than 100 people were reportedly in attendance for the meeting.
Accused carjacker in custody
A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois has been taken into custody in Dolton.
Devonte Davis, 27, was wanted by New Lenox police for aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle among several other charges. Davis was also wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
DHFS launches new elderly care program
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE.
The PACE program is designed to give another option for older adults who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. It provides medical care and social services for adults ages 55 and older who are certified by the state as qualifying for nursing home care but are able to continue living at home at the time of their enrollment.
Report: Illinois workers burn out sooner than national average
A new study reveals worker burnout may have already peaked in Illinois.
According to MyBioSource.com, the average employee in America experiences burnout 191 days in the year. But the average Illinoisan experienced burnout sooner at just 176 days into the year, on June 27.
Burnout is described by the World Health Organization as a syndrome of chronic workplace stress. The survey involved around 4,000 workers across the country.