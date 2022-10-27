Child killed in Chicago by stray bullet
A 7-year-old boy washing his hands was killed Wednesday night when he was hit by a stray bullet. The boy was hit in the stomach at his home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police don’t believe anyone in the home was the intended target. Detectives are looking at private security video footage for suspects.
HUD building to close, impacting dozens of families
Over 50 families in Cairo were told Wednesday they will have to move because their building is closing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is shutting the building down due to structural concerns. Fourteen of the families were relocated to this building in 2019 after other structures were demolished due to hazardous conditions and safety concerns. The residents could experience two moves, a temporary and permanent relocation.
Mountain lion tracked in Springfield
A mountain lion that originated in Nebraska is on the move and has been detected near Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring the big cat equipped with a GPS collar and picked up its presence near Illinois’ capitol city. In the year since being fitted with the collar, the mountain lion traveled through the remainder of Nebraska and all of Iowa to arrive in Illinois. Data from the collar showed the animal was previously in Cass County.