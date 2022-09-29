Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest
Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country.
Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
Taxpayers subsidize underused Belleville airport
An underused airport near Belleville has required local taxpayers to chip in over $124 million since 2002 to keep it operational.
According to Illinois Policy, in the 25 years since it opened, MidAmerica Airport has suffered a string of failed passenger carriers and unsuccessful attempts to build its cargo business, earning the moniker “Gateway to Nowhere.”
Shortly after the airport opened in 1997, it was the subject of a segment on NBC News' “The Fleecing of America.”
Rockford casino breaks ground
Construction has begun on a casino in Rockford. A groundbreaking took place Wednesday on the 180,000-square-foot Hard Rock Casino located near Interstate 90 at the old Clock Tower site.
The mayor said the casino will generate up to 1,000 construction jobs and create up to 800 full-time jobs for casino employees. Rockford city officials have lobbied for a casino for 25 years.