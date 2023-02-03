Chicago mayoral poll shows close race
A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor.
Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot.
If no mayoral candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff election April 4.
ADM workers strike
Union workers employed at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Decatur are officially on strike. Teamsters 916 walked out after ADM didn't agree to a pay raise of 12% over three years.
In a news release, workers said they deserve a pay bump after the company made $100 billion in revenue last year. The striking workers are employed at the co-generation plant that provides energy to the rest of the facility.
UIS recognized
One Illinois university is being singled out for the quality of its online program. Forbes ranked the top 10 most affordable colleges in the country and the University of Illinois Springfield was the only school in the state to make the list.
The publication cited the low price, the high online retention rate, and counseling services that are available to UIS students. Over two-thirds of the UIS student body is fully online.