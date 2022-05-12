Former gaming official guilty of falsifying car crash report
A former agent with the Illinois Gaming Board has been found guilty of disorderly conduct after being accused of falsifying information on how his government-owned vehicle was damaged on New Year’s Eve 2019.
The Illinois Attorney General’s office said Christopher Peterson filed a false police report saying that his state-issued car had been hit while it was parked. He also said that his wife took the car without his knowledge and struck a median but later admitted he hit the median in 2019 in Rosemont, the AG's office said.
Chicago among top casino markets
Two Midwestern cities rank in the top ten for largest casino markets in 2021.
According to the American Gaming Association, Chicago ranked third in the country behind Las Vegas and Atlantic City with $2 billion in revenue last year. St. Louis ranked ninth with just over $1 billion in revenue.
The trade group said U.S. casinos had their best month ever in March, taking in $5.3 billion.
Group rolls back gas price for Biden visit
Americans for Prosperity of Illinois says they rolled back gasoline prices in Kankakee Wednesday to welcome President Joe Biden to Illinois.
The group says long lines formed to fill up with $2.38 per gallon gas, the average price the day Biden took office. The average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is now $4.77, highlighting what the group says are challenges Illinois families are facing due to inflation caused by mountains of regulations and years of reckless spending.
Convicted embezzler sentenced to four year prison term
The former controller of a Chicago-based insurance company has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for embezzling nearly $6 million in company funds.
Prosecutors say 43-year-old Kevin Mix authorized approximately 42 wire transfers from the company Insureon to his personal bank accounts. Mix used the stolen money to purchase real estate, luxury automobiles, multiple diamonds and gold bars, and membership for a private charter jet service.
Measure would require only one license plate
Motorists in Illinois may not be required to display a front license plate under a proposed law.
A measure would amend the Illinois Vehicle Code to remove the required front plate and would save the state $800,000 in plate production. If adopted, the Illinois Secretary of State would issue only one registration plate instead of two.
Twenty states in the U.S. currently require a vehicle to display only a back license plate.
Incentives for state police cadets
Illinois State Police have announced new incentives for prospective troopers.
The Fast Track Program shortens cadet training and offers an option to choose which area of law enforcement to specialize in. To qualify for the program, applicants must have graduated from law enforcement academy and have two years of experience as a full-time police officer.