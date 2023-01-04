Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County.
Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service said the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather event since eight twisters were reported on Jan. 7, 1989.
Another child flu death reported
A child died from flu complications just before Christmas in DuPage County. The DuPage County Health Department reported the passing of the adolescent, marking the third such death in Illinois.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 61 influenza-related pediatric deaths have been reported so far around the country.
Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
Chicago-based Portillo's is making changes to its drive-thru ordering operations.
The company has announced that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru in an effort to speed up the ordering process and provide more safety for employees.
The change will take effect Jan. 16, with cash payments still accepted for customers who enter the restaurant to pay for their food.