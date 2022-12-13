Carmax settles over safety risk accusations
A used car company has reached a settlement with Illinois and 35 other states after authorities accused the company of selling some cars that may have had serious safety risks.
A coalition of states' attorneys general announced that Carmax has agreed to pay a $1 million fine as well as ensure changes to its business plan after accusations the company was failing to disclose open safety recalls on used vehicles to consumers before sales.
Innovation hubs get $37.3 million
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the release of $37.3 million to launch facilities for five hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network, created to accelerate job creation and economic growth.
The funding is made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital program, with state investments matched dollar for dollar through university and private funding sources.
Funding will support the construction and renovation of facilities at Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the University of Illinois Springfield.
Decatur mayor unopposed
Two people who were planning to run for mayor of Decatur have been disqualified.
The Illinois State Board of Elections determined Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run. The board said they failed to acquire the minimum number of signatures on their petitions.
As a result, incumbent Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe will be running unopposed in April. The next mayoral election will be in four years.