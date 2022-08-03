Carjacker hit with federal charges
Illinois authorities continue to slap federal charges on carjackers. 19-year-old Kewan Tillman is charged with carjacking a vehicle last week while two children were in the car. The alleged incident took place at a gas station in Posen. The victim was able to remove the children before Tillman drove off. Police say he crashed and tried to carjack another vehicle when the driver pushed him to the ground and he was arrested.
Storms cause flooding
Several significant storms may impact Illinois this week, bringing a potential for flash flooding across the state. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency encourages people to keep updated with local forecasts and be prepared for the changing weather patterns. According to the National Weather Service, while severe thunderstorms are forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, parts of Illinois could see widespread flash flooding including parts of central Illinois and southern Illinois.
Democrats call for end to meddling
About three dozen former lawmakers are urging fellow Democrats to stop trying to affect the outcomes of Republican primaries. In an open letter, several Democrats, including former Illinois Congressman Jerry Costello, say the party should stop meddling in Republican contests. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was accused of buying ads to affect the Republican gubernatorial primary.