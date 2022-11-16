Republicans pick new statehouse leaders
Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year.
House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position.
Republican senators also changed leaders, selecting Downers Grove Republican state Sen. John Curran to replace Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie. Democrats maintained their leaders in House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon.
Bolingbrook bank robbed
Three men, one dressed as a postal worker with a mail bag, robbed a western suburban bank Tuesday after tying up the employees.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the FBI responded to a robbery at the Huntington Bank in Bolingbrook. The FBI said three men, all armed with handguns, walked into the bank, demanded money and tied up the employees.
All three robbers were Black and wore masks, and fled the scene in a car.
McLean County jailer jailed
A McLean County correctional officer has been arrested after an investigation showed that he misused leave time and allegedly committed fraud with worker’s compensation claims.
Ryan Hitch, 48, made false statements when claiming worker’s compensation by falsely misrepresenting the severity of an injury, and attempted to obtain over $10,000 as part of that claim, authorities said.