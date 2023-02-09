Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races
If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois.
State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place this year on April 4.
Retailer announces more closures
Bed, Bath & Beyond has revealed what stores will be closing in the company’s latest announcement, and four are in Illinois.
The new list of 149 closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 stores. At its peak, the company had over 1,550 stores open nationwide, but is now struggling to stay afloat.
The four additional stores closing in Illinois are in Peoria, Springfield, Normal and Kildeer.
Tax filing assistance available
Low-to-moderate income families and older adults needing assistance filing their 2022 income taxes can receive free help through several programs across Illinois.
The Internal Revenue Service, American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program, provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations statewide. The services available vary by region and are based upon volunteer capacity.