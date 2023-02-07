Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers
A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards.
State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
Jones introduced the same bill during a previous General Assembly but the measure never made it out of committee.
Naperville is safest city
Two Illinois cities have been included on a list of the safest cities in the country.
MoneyGeek ranked the safest cities based on violent crime and property crime statistics from the FBI. Then they ranked the cities by the economic losses attributed to crime. According to the study, Naperville is the safest city in America, while Joliet was ranked the eighth safest city in the country.
Survey grades city flags
Most Illinois cities have unattractive flags. That is the consensus of a recent flag design survey.
Of the eight flags reviewed in the state by the North American Vexillological Association, five received an “F” grade, including Springfield Township, Silvis, and Warrenville. Bensenville received the highest grade in the state, but only garnered a “C”. Chicago’s city flag was not included.
The highest grade in the country went to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The lowest grade went to Ranger, Texas.