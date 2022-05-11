President Biden visits Illinois
President Joe Biden is making a stop in Illinois Wednesday on political and official business.
The president will be at a Kankakee farm to talk about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will impact the American food supply and inflation. Biden will later speak to the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers convention before attending a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Daytime gang violence fatal in Chicago
In what Chicago police are calling a “historic gang conflict,” a mass shooting during broad daylight Tuesday left one person dead and four others wounded.
Gunfire erupted about 4:30 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A group was standing outside when they were approached by the gunmen in a stolen vehicle, who began shooting.
Five people were struck by gunfire, including a 19-year-old man who was struck in the head and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Chicago's top cop concerned about no cash bail
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown renewed his calls for suspects charged with violent crimes to remain behind bars before trial and expressed concerns about the statewide law that will eliminate cash bail effective Jan.1.
Brown has repeatedly criticized the court system in recent years for allowing suspects in violent crimes out of jail, despite pushback from advocates who dispute the claim that pretrial release leads to an increase in crime.
Cellphone 911 service launching
AT&T has launched a new service intended to improve emergency response efforts in Illinois and several other states.
The new location-based routing service sends 911 calls from its wireless subscribers to the closest dispatch center. It allows AT&T to track the location of a device and route it within 50 meters of its location. From there, the company collects hybrid information to route the call to the nearest available 911 call center.
Former congressman who never lost dies
An Illinois lawmaker is being remembered for his hard-working spirit, lasting impact on the community and his positive attitude.
Former U.S. Congressman Tim Johnson, who never lost an election, passed away on Monday. Johnson started his career on the Urbana City Council in 1971 and eventually represented the 15th district in Congress.
Childhood Drowning Prevention Month
May is Childhood Drowning Prevention Month in Illinois.
Officials said this serves as a good time to remind parents of the importance of constantly supervising children when they are in or near water to prevent the tragedy of accidental drowning deaths.
In 2021, 18 Illinois children lost their lives to accidental drowning, with eight occurring in pools. All eight of the children who drowned in pools were ages 5 or younger.