Biden comes to Illinois
President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois Friday ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. The White House confirmed that Biden will attend a get-out-the-vote rally with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Democrats with a focus on boosting Illinois congressional incumbents who are in races that may be tightening. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Chicago on Sunday.
Student's protest over sexual assault
Students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School are planning to walk out of school Thursday afternoon following allegations that a student was sexually assaulted in school earlier this week. The mother of the alleged victim wants to know why no teacher checked on her daughter after she wasn’t seen or heard from for around 20 minutes when she was sent to rehearse lines with a boy in her theater class. Students held walkouts in March after other assault allegations surfaced.
Hero student honored
A sophomore at Tinley Park High School was recognized Wednesday for her life-saving actions involving her mother. Reaghan Monahan’s quick thinking prevented what could have been a major car crash on Oct. 13. The 15-year-old was in the passenger seat as her mother drove on the Tri-State Tollway when the woman began having a seizure. Officials say Reaghan grabbed the steering wheel and pushed the driver’s seat back to get her mom’s foot off the gas pedal. She eventually maneuvered the car safely to the side of the road.