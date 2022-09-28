List ranks best high schools
A new study of the best high schools in America includes four Illinois schools in the top ten. Niche, a website that uses ratings from students, parents and alumni with other data, has released its high school rankings for 2023.
The top Illinois school is Chicago’s Walter Payton College Prep High School, which ranks second in the country. The other three schools are in the Chicago area as well. The site also ranked the best school districts with Adlai Stevenson High School District No. 125 in Lincolnshire being ranked as the best in the country.
Coyote healing after grill incident
A male coyote that was struck by a car in Lake County is on the mend after becoming lodged in the vehicle’s grille and dragged.
A spokesman for the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility said the motorist continued driving home after the Sunday incident, unaware that the coyote was lodged in the car. Neighbors called police after they noticed the animal entangled in the grille.
Officials said the coyote is alert but suffered significant injuries as a result of the accident.
Airports of the year awards announced
Six Illinois airports have received Airport of the Year awards from the Department of Transportation.
Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of aviation and educational events.
The primary airport of the year went to Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. The general aviation airport of the year was awarded to the Greater Kankakee Airport.