Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois.
The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
The six stores closing in Illinois include Joliet, Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, and Bourbonnais.
Starbucks espresso drink recalled
A Starbucks espresso drink sold in stores in seven states, including Illinois, is being recalled over possible contamination with a foreign material.
According to the Federal Drug Administration, 15 oz. bottles of the Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink may contain metal fragments. In total, 221 cases are being recalled.
I-74 bridge an awards finalist
The new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River has been named a Top 12 finalist in the America’s Transportation Awards, the top honor for state departments of transportation from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The joint project between Iowa and Illinois now competes for the national grand prize selected by an independent panel as well as the People's Choice Award determined by an online vote. Opened in 2021, the bridge has four lanes in each direction, a 14-foot-wide bike and pedestrian path with a scenic overlook, and connections to existing paths in Bettendorf and Moline.