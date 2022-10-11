Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal
City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
Madison County Transit proposes service cuts
Saying its workforce is "burnt-out" after 18 months of mandatory overtime, Madison County Transit is proposing reductions to bus routes beginning in January. The proposal would reduce the weekday frequency of three routes and cut out one route altogether. The agency said it is 30 drivers short of being fully staffed. The changes would affect bus service in Granite City, Edwardsville, Alton, Collinsville, Wood River, and Pontoon Beach.
New casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
The owner of the Hollywood casinos in Joliet and Aurora has announced plans to build new gambling facilities in each city to replace the existing structures. PENN Entertainment said in Joliet a new $185 million casino would be part of the Rock Run Crossings development at I-55 and I-80. In Aurora, the company is planning a new land-based casino near Chicago Premium Outlets near Interstate 88 to replace the downtown riverboat location.