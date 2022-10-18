Bailey criticizes poll results
As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
Northwestern best college in Illinois
A new study tabs Northwestern University as the best higher education institution in Illinois. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 30 measures grouped into seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes. The University of Chicago and the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana rounded out the top three. Nationally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was given the top spot.
Chicago 'rattiest' city in America
Chicago has extended its winning streak for the rattiest city in the country. For the eighth consecutive year, the Windy City has claimed the top spot on Orkin’s “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list. This year, experts say an influx of outdoor dining locations brought on by the pandemic have given rodents the perfect place to find something to eat. The pest control services company said New York was the next rattiest city, followed by Los Angeles.