Ax wielding man shot dead outside dispensary
A security guard at an Illinois marijuana dispensary shot and killed a man brandishing an ax Monday.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in the Greektown neighborhood of Chicago. The man got into a verbal confrontation with the guard outside the business. The man swung the ax and hit the guard in the leg, who then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Legionnaires' outbreak investigated
The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Burbank.
Four cases were linked to St. Albert the Great Church in Burbank. IDPH’s Environmental Health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests detected the presence of legionella in the church’s cooling tower. The cooling tower will be shut down until legionella is no longer detected.
COVID booster shots arrive
COVID-19 booster shots designed to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived in Illinois, with more doses expected to be distributed to doctor offices and health clinics across the state.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois is expected to receive 580,000 doses of the new booster vaccine. The CDC said the updated booster dose can be given to eligible individuals at least two months after they have received their last booster shot.
Consultant pleads guilty to bribing officials
An Illinois consultant has pleaded guilty in federal court to offering and providing bribes to public officials.
Roberto Caldero, 69, of Chicago admitted that in 2016 he offered and arranged for bribes to be provided to a Chicago alderman and a Chicago Public Schools employee in exchange for favors for his clients, one of which was seeking a custodial services contract with CPS.
Bears plan public meeting
The Chicago Bears will host a meeting Thursday to reveal plans about the potential purchase and development of Arlington Park.
The team purchased the rights to buy the land last September. Team officials said the meeting is informational only and should not be confused with an official public meeting hosted by Arlington Heights.
The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033.