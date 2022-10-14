AT&T to pay $23 million in Madigan corruption case
AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to sway former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan by giving thousands of dollars to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield.
The company has admitted that in 2017 it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation the company was seeking. Federal prosecutors have indicted Paul La Schiazza, the former president of AT&T, on several charges related to the case.
CPS scammer pleads guilty
A former business clerk at a Chicago Public School has admitted she scammed the district out of thousands of dollars to help pay for a Disney cruise.
Ashley Beard, 33, of Hammond, Indiana, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday. The fraud scheme involved phony overtime claims and bogus orders for ink, paper and other printing supplies.
Fire danger elevated
A red flag warning is in effect Friday in many parts of Illinois as low relative humidity and strong winds will bring a very high fire threat. O
fficials are discouraging outdoor burning. Fire conditions are expected to improve Saturday as the humidity goes up and winds relax. A big blast of cold air is expected early next week with freezing temperatures likely Monday night.