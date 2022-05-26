Former lawmaker sentence for bribery
Former State Rep. Luis Arroyo has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for his part in a bribery scheme.
A criminal complaint alleged Arroyo gave a $2,500 bribe to a sitting state senator who had been cooperating with federal investigators. In handing down the 57-month sentence, the judge called Arroyo a “corruption super-spreader,” adding that the former state officials' conduct was dirty.
Illinois cities shrinking
According to new U.S. Census data released Thursday, cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021. Nearly half of Illinois’ loss was from Chicago.
There were big winners in Illinois, but even bigger losers. By total population, the top three gains in Illinois were Yorkville, Montgomery and Champaign, which all gained less than 1,000 people.
The top three cities with the greatest losses were Chicago, which lost over 45,000, Cicero and Arlington Heights.
Battery plant chooses Indiana
Illinois has lost out on an electric vehicle battery factory to Indiana.
Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler, has selected Kokomo as the site for the new plant. The new facility will create 1,400 new jobs and cost $2.5 billion to construct. The announcement caps nine months of speculation about whether Bloomington-Normal would land the battery plant.
Child hepatitis warning
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more cases of hepatitis in children.
A total of nine pediatric patients are being monitered for severe hepatitis, which is inflammation of the liver. All of the children were hospitalized, and one needed a liver transplant.
Officials are asking doctors and patients to monitor potential symptoms including fever, nausea, abdominal pain and jaundice.
Police not allowed in Aurora Pride Parade
Aurora Pride Parade organizers have banned uniformed and armed police officers from marching in this year’s parade.
The third annual parade is scheduled for June 12. Organizers are asking that officers who wish to participate do so without showing up in uniform and without bringing weapons. When Aurora Pride issued their statement, they noted that only one law enforcement official had applied to march in the parade.
Measures meant to expand children mental health services
Two pieces of legislation are now law intended to expand and improve access to children’s mental health services, particularly for children in foster care.
One measure forms a Children’s Mental Health Council to research and recommend legislative action for children with mental and behavioral disabilities. The other measure requires all youth in foster care be assigned a mental health provider to perform well-being assessments and forms the Holistic Mental Health Care for Youth in Care Task Force.