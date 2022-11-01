Arraignment Tuesday in Madigan corruption case
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will be arraigned Tuesday on charges he coerced bribes from AT&T’s former Illinois Bell subsidiary to pass favorable legislation in Springfield. Madigan’s second arraignment comes seven months after he was indicted by federal authorities on 22 counts of corruption in connection with the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal. AT&T has promised to pay $23 million in fines and cooperate with authorities to assist in Madigan’s prosecution.
No students injured in school bus crash
Two people were killed in a Chicago-area crash involving a school bus. The crash happened Monday in Campton Hills in Kane County between a school bus and a Lexus SUV. Police said the Lexus struck the back of the school bus while it was stopped. Two passengers in the Lexus were killed. None of the 31 students on the bus were injured.
Scott donates $6.6 million to Chicago Urban League
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $6.6 million to the Chicago Urban League. The organization is one of many around the country to receive a gift from the billionaire. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon president Jeff Bezos and is the third wealthiest woman in the United States. Urban League officials said they will use the money to add programming.