Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
An arbitrator has sided with an Illinois city on its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The policy requires employees of the city of Carbondale to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The decision found that city officials had the right under the Management Rights clause of the collective bargaining agreement. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021, or provide evidence from a licensed medical provider for an exemption.
Chicago approves Bally's casino bid
Bally’s plan’s for a $1.7 billion casino in Chicago has won final City Council approval. The project will now go to the Illinois Gaming Board for a license. The project will include a casino, hotel, multiple restaurants, condos and apartments, and a public park. Bally’s officials said the complex will create 3,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs.
Old fruitcake donated to cultural center
A 104-year-old fruitcake has made its way to Illinois. The fruitcake was originally baked in 1918 by a pair of sisters, who sent it to their brother as he was fighting in Europe during World War I. He returned home, though, before the fruitcake was delivered. The Air Force returned the fruitcake back to the women, who decided to keep it and it has been passed down to generations ever since. Now the fruitcake has been donated to the Ewing Cultural Center in Bloomington where it will be put on display during the holidays.