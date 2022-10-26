Appeal filed in Fraud Act case against Thornley
A member of the Illinois State Merit Board has asked an appeals court to override a judge’s decision to allow Attorney General Kwame Raoul to dismiss a lawsuit against a former board employee accused of fraud costing taxpayers more than $500,000.
A Sangamon County judge earlier this year granted Raoul’s request to dismiss the False Claims Act lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover money allegedly stolen through bogus overtime and worker's compensation claims by former ISP Merit Board employee Jenny Thornley.
Thornley, who faces criminal charges for overtime fraud, had worked for J.B. Pritzker’s 2018 campaign for governor.
New psychiatric hospital announced
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago.
Officials said U.S. HealthVest will handle staff hiring at the psychiatric facility because for-profit companies are able to pay staff more. OSF hopes to have the facility open by late 2024 or early 2025.
Aurora casino move approved
The Hollywood Casino in Aurora has been given approval to relocate.
The Aurora City Council voted Tuesday to allow the casino to move from downtown to a location near an outlet mall near I-88. Some residents voiced opposition to the plan that the city would issue $50 million in bonds, with money being paid back by property taxes on the new casino.
Construction is expected to begin late next year.