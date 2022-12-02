Another U of I student scammed
Another University of Illinois student has fallen victim to a scam, costing him a large sum of money. The latest student to fall victim is from China and campus police say the scammers got $90,000. The student received repeated calls from someone claiming to be from the Chinese Embassy. The student was told their passport was connected to international crime and was threatened with deportation. Each of the ten cases that have occurred in recent months has similar details.
Illinois' favorite Christmas candy
A new survey shows what Illinoisans prefer when it comes to candy around Christmas. Candystore.com compiled responses from thousands of customers, then cross-referenced its findings with seasonal observations from major candy manufacturers and distributors. Peppermint bark came out on top as Illinois' most popular Christmas candy. Hershey Kisses took second, followed by M & M's.
Hunters urged to donate
As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers, is part of the Hunters Feeding Illinois set up by the Illinois Department of Natural resources that accepts donated field-dressed deer. Smyers' business and 31 other designated meat processors throughout the state process the deer as part of the statewide effort to assist local food pantries and soup kitchens.