Another COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle
The LaSalle Veterans Home is reporting another COVID-19 outbreak. Based on testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health laboratories, officials have identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for COVID-19.
Officials said all cases are mild presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms, and no one has required hospitalization. The Pritzker administration was criticized for its response to a November 2020 outbreak at the home in which 36 residents died.
Fire safety urged around Halloween
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is reminding residents that Halloween decorations can add an increased fire danger to your home if you don’t keep fire safety in mind.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, each year from 2017 to 2019, an estimated average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments around the country over a 3-day period around Halloween. The fires caused an estimated annual average of 25 deaths, 100 injuries, and $117 million in property damage.
Du Quoin State Fair sees record
The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair saw record attendance numbers with over 171,000 people attending the 100th anniversary of the fair. That is an increase of 13.5% from 2021 attendance numbers.
This is the highest attended Du Quoin State Fair since the state began using industry standard attendance tracking. The grandstand generated over $322,000 in revenue and drew in more than 11,500 concert goers.