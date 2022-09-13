Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes ahead of possible strike
Amtrak is canceling some of its long distance routes from Chicago ahead of a possible freight rail strike.
Amtrak is suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Company officials say the adjustments are necessary to avoid stranding passengers. Amtrak operates nearly all of its trains on tracks owned and operated by freight railroads.
Man charged with knocking over MLK statue at Capitol
A statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. was knocked from its pedestal at the Capitol complex in Springfield. A spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the Capitol grounds, said a man who they have identified walked up to the monument late Sunday night and toppled it. He is facing charges of criminal damage to property. The state is assessing the damage to the statue.
Illinois urges students to create escape plan during Fire Safety Month
September is Campus Fire Safety Month and Illinois is among numerous states urging students to create and practice a fire escape plan.
Statistics from the U.S. Fire Administration reported from January 2000 to May 2015 show there were 85 fatal fires in dormitories, fraternities, sororities and off-campus housing, resulting in 118 fatalities, with seven fatalities occurring in Illinois since 2000.