AG sues over 'forever chemicals'
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing the makers of so-called forever chemicals, saying the companies hid threats to the environment and to public health.
Raoul is suing 3M and several other chemical companies that played a role in making a class of chemicals used in thousands of products, including clothing, food packaging, and furniture. Illinois environmental officials have identified more than 100 drinking water systems around the state that have measurable levels of forever chemicals.
Mild temperatures next week
After a brutally cold day on Friday for Illinois, winter will be going into brief hibernation.
Above average temperatures will move into the state Sunday, with the warmup continuing for several days. Some areas on Monday will experience temperatures nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Above normal temps are expected for the entire week in Illinois.
'Orange Krush' trip spoiled
The University of Illinois student cheering section known as the “Orange Krush” has been notified that 200 discounted tickets purchased for Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes have been invalidated.
Iowa officials said the tickets were purchased under false pretenses as they were told they were going to a Boys and Girls Club chapter. The Hawkeyes Athletic Department said they followed up and found they weren’t for the Boys and Girls Club and invalidated the tickets.
The Krush said because of the late notice, they are out $6,000 for the charter buses it booked.