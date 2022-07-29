20,000 revoked FOID holders in Cook County
Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents are in possession of revoked firearm owner’s identification cards.
A Cook County sheriff’s official told Illinois lawmakers Thursday that a shortage of manpower is the main reason why the revoked cards are still in the hands of potentially dangerous people with illegal guns. Lawmakers heard that and more in a public hearing designed to dig into community-based violence prevention and funding.
COVID tests for congregate facilities
The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced it is offering taxpayer-funded, one-time bulk shipments of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to all eligible long-term care facilities in Illinois.
The shipments are coming in response to the increased community transmission of COVID-19 across many Illinois counties and are intended to supplement the existing testing program that these facilities are required to conduct. IDPH has acquired 250,000 tests that will be distributed through this offer.
Largest naturalization ceremony in Chicago
Nearly 700 immigrants from more than 90 countries became the newest citizens of the United States on Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Kendall administered the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Wrigley Field that was billed as the largest one of its kind in the Northern District of Illinois.
Ag society treasurer sentenced
The former treasurer of the Perry County Agricultural Society has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for defrauding the organization out of more than $148,000.
Billy Harris, 48, pleaded guilty after admitting he paid his personal expenses and purchased items for personal use with PCAS money. The organization operates all of the festivals at the Perry County Fairgrounds in Pinckneyville, including the county fair.
Arson charges in Pheasant Run blaze
Two teenagers have been charged with arson in connection with the fire that destroyed the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.
A 17-year-old from Carol Stream and a 15-year-old from Wheaton are on home detention with GPS monitors. The fire happened on May 18, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky. More than 20 fire departments battled the blaze.
Chicago tops naked biking cities
The best city in the country to enjoy naked biking is the Windy City.
LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on the popularity of naked biking, safety and, of course, the climate, and Chicago came out on top.
Chicagoans searched for “naked bike ride” more times in the past 12 months than Googlers in any of the other 199 cities. St. Louis is the 5th best city and will host a World Naked Bike Ride this Saturday.