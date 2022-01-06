(The Center Square) – Two COVID-19 antiviral treatments will be coming to Illinois in the coming weeks.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the Pfizer and Merck treatments are for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and who are at high risk of severe illness.
“Both antivirals will be available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible after being diagnosed and within five days of the beginning of symptoms,” IDPH said in a statement. “Paxlovid [Pfizer’s drug] is expected to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 89% and Molnupiravir by about 30%. Molnupiravir [Merck’s durg] is meant for use when other treatment options are not available.”
“While vaccination, including boosters, is still the best way to avoid infection and prevent severe illness from COVID-19, these new antivirals given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration can help treat those who get infected and have a higher risk of becoming severely ill,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
The state is coordinating with pharmacies to distribute the drug around the state.
In addition to the coming medications, people can also be prescribed monoclonal antibody treatments.